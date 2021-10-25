Paradiem LLC Purchases New Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Paradiem LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $256.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $252.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.32. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.65 and a 52 week high of $265.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.34, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.00.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

