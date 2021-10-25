Paradiem LLC Raises Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Paradiem LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Valero Energy accounts for about 1.4% of Paradiem LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 16,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Valero Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

VLO stock opened at $80.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.41. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of -24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.08.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

