Paradiem LLC Raises Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Paradiem LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,145 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 96.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 128.3% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI opened at $88.59 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.32 and a 12-month high of $106.89. The company has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.06.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

