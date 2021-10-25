Paradiem LLC Sells 263 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Paradiem LLC lowered its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in MSCI by 0.9% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in MSCI by 45.5% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in MSCI by 1.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MSCI from $523.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.43.

Shares of MSCI opened at $649.09 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $336.03 and a 52-week high of $667.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $627.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $550.50. The firm has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a PE ratio of 77.46 and a beta of 0.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,254,214 in the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

