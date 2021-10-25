Parkland (TSE:PKI) PT Raised to C$53.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PKI. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Parkland in a research report on Monday, October 4th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$48.45.

Shares of TSE:PKI opened at C$36.89 on Thursday. Parkland has a one year low of C$32.18 and a one year high of C$45.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$36.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of C$5.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.23 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Parkland’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 179.32%.

In related news, Senior Officer Christy Elliott sold 10,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.08, for a total value of C$394,394.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$74,484.48.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

