Pasithea Therapeutics Corp’s Quiet Period To End on October 25th (NASDAQ:KTTA)

Pasithea Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:KTTA) quiet period is set to end on Monday, October 25th. Pasithea Therapeutics had issued 4,800,000 shares in its IPO on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $24,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During Pasithea Therapeutics’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

KTTA stock opened at $2.69 on Monday. Pasithea Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $4.19.

Pasithea Therapeutics Company Profile

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company. It focused on the research and discovery of new and effective treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

