Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Barclays

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.35% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PTEN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.94.
Shares of PTEN opened at $9.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average is $8.37. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.73.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 139.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,923,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354,534 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,845,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,108.0% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 4,178,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,908 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,491,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,346,000 after buying an additional 1,818,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter valued at about $8,898,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.
Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.
