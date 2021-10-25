Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Barclays

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PTEN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

Shares of PTEN opened at $9.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average is $8.37. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The business had revenue of $291.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.73 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 139.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,923,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354,534 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,845,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,108.0% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 4,178,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,908 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,491,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,346,000 after buying an additional 1,818,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter valued at about $8,898,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

