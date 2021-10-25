Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,990 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $5,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,642,000 after purchasing an additional 24,441 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Paycom Software by 0.6% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 573,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Paycom Software by 24.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 522,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,817,000 after acquiring an additional 102,488 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 479,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,383,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Paycom Software by 23.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,070,000 after acquiring an additional 83,625 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PAYC opened at $535.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $302.44 and a 1-year high of $546.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $488.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.95.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $142,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,200 shares of company stock worth $1,949,955 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYC. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson began coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $457.33.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

