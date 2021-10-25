Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target Raised to $280.00 at Mizuho

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $220.00 to $280.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PCTY. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Paylocity from $272.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $245.54.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $294.28 on Thursday. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $154.26 and a 12-month high of $299.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.42 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.52.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $167.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.81, for a total value of $54,962.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.18, for a total transaction of $85,199.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,193 shares of company stock valued at $29,058,493. 32.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Paylocity during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Paylocity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

