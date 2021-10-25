Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) shares fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.54 and last traded at $7.69. 74,723 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,404,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PSFE. Credit Suisse Group cut Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday. Compass Point lowered their price target on Paysafe from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paysafe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Get Paysafe alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.67.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $384.34 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Paysafe Limited will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in Paysafe in the first quarter valued at about $2,171,267,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe in the first quarter valued at about $175,500,000. Appaloosa LP acquired a new position in Paysafe in the first quarter valued at about $135,000,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. lifted its stake in Paysafe by 61.8% in the second quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 8,529,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,295,000 after buying an additional 3,257,192 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Paysafe in the second quarter valued at about $101,184,000.

Paysafe Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.