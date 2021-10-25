PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.

PCTEL has a payout ratio of 90.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Get PCTEL alerts:

Shares of PCTI stock remained flat at $$5.87 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,856. PCTEL has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $11.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.40 million, a P/E ratio of 53.55 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average is $6.54.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. PCTEL had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $21.68 million for the quarter.

PCTEL Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for PCTEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCTEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.