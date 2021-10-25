PEAK6 Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 31,624 CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPLG. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPLG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

CorePoint Lodging stock opened at $16.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.53 million, a PE ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.27. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $16.24.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.01. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

