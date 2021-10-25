PEAK6 Investments LLC Takes $355,000 Position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,772 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 57.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG opened at $13.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Golar LNG Limited has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $15.12.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 109.12%. The company had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.57 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

