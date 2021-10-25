PEAK6 Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

PEAK6 Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,717 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ESRT. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Shares of NYSE ESRT opened at $10.71 on Monday. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.21. The company has a quick ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -178.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.13). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 22.58%.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

