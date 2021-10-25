Pendle Price Tops $0.83 (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. During the last week, Pendle has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. Pendle has a market capitalization of $52.62 million and $1.84 million worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pendle coin can now be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00001326 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00070873 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00075233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.48 or 0.00102786 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,747.02 or 1.00026367 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,166.86 or 0.06642476 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00021422 BTC.

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,251,271 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars.

