PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company which principally invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans and equity investments. The companies in which it invests are typically highly leveraged, often as a result of leveraged buy-outs or other recapitalization transactions. PennantPark’s investment objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC. “

PNNT has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised PennantPark Investment from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on PennantPark Investment in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of PennantPark Investment stock opened at $6.77 on Thursday. PennantPark Investment has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $7.41. The firm has a market cap of $453.93 million, a PE ratio of 3.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 189.39% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $20.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 114,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

