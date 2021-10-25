Perseverance Asset Management International Has $41.82 Million Holdings in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Perseverance Asset Management International decreased its stake in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 794,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 324,232 shares during the period. Weibo comprises about 13.4% of Perseverance Asset Management International’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Perseverance Asset Management International owned about 0.35% of Weibo worth $41,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WB. Andra AP fonden increased its position in Weibo by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 161,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,514,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Weibo by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Weibo by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,462,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,942,000 after acquiring an additional 74,740 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Weibo by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,916,000 after acquiring an additional 216,400 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Weibo by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 289,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,254,000 after acquiring an additional 12,688 shares during the period. 29.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.44. 4,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,927. Weibo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day moving average of $51.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $574.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.88 million. Weibo had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WB shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Weibo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

