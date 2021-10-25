Perseverance Asset Management International Invests $1.84 Million in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Perseverance Asset Management International acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 90,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,000. Full Truck Alliance accounts for 0.6% of Perseverance Asset Management International’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of YMM. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,242,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,137,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

NYSE YMM traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $16.99. 21,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,632,748. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.04. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $22.80.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $173.28 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Full Truck Alliance Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

See Also: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM).

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.