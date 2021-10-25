Persistence Price Up 13.5% This Week (XPRT)

Persistence (CURRENCY:XPRT) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Persistence has a total market cap of $438.77 million and $1.73 million worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Persistence coin can currently be purchased for about $8.17 or 0.00012903 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Persistence has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00050514 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.00 or 0.00208481 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.27 or 0.00103092 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Persistence Coin Profile

Persistence is a coin. Persistence’s total supply is 118,686,080 coins and its circulating supply is 53,707,099 coins. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/PersistenceOne and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers). The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics. Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here. “

Persistence Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Persistence should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Persistence using one of the exchanges listed above.

