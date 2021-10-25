PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%.

PetMed Express has raised its dividend by 40.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. PetMed Express has a payout ratio of 78.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Shares of PetMed Express stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.93. The stock had a trading volume of 48,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,780. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.94. The stock has a market cap of $568.35 million, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.54. PetMed Express has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $79.31 million during the quarter. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 9.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of PetMed Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PetMed Express stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,009 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.53% of PetMed Express worth $9,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

