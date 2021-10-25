PG&E (PCG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect PG&E to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. PG&E has set its FY 2021 guidance at $0.950-$1.050 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PG&E had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect PG&E to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PCG opened at $11.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.09. PG&E has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $12.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.39.

In other PG&E news, Director Robert C. Flexon acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 51,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,054.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PG&E stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 201.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,308,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,545,031 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of PG&E worth $53,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PG&E has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.64.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

