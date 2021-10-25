Pi Financial Comments on Endeavour Silver Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) – Investment analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Endeavour Silver in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. Pi Financial analyst C. Thompson forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.15 million.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$8.25 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (up from $6.75) on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.51.

Shares of NYSE:EXK opened at $5.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.31 million, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.43. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $7.76.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.12% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

