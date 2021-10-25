Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has set its FY 2021 guidance at $1.900-$1.960 EPS.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.57 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.73%. On average, analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PDM opened at $18.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 1.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $20.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, insider Christopher Brent Smith bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,344.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 73,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on PDM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

