PIN Market Cap Hits $7.37 Million (PIN)

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. Over the last seven days, PIN has traded 36.5% lower against the dollar. One PIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. PIN has a total market cap of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00068971 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00070264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.06 or 0.00101718 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,914.87 or 0.99893048 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,108.01 or 0.06522488 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00021427 BTC.

PIN Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

