Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Acquires 1,391 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NYL Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $377,925,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 426.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,449,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,796 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,173,000. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 1,435,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,346,000 after purchasing an additional 659,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 891,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,513,000 after purchasing an additional 30,891 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.83. 258,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,376,719. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.47. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.27 and a 12 month high of $88.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.