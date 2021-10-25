Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 16,059 Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 69,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 23,158 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 382,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,179,000 after acquiring an additional 42,534 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,342,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,877,000 after acquiring an additional 185,231 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Shares of IRM stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $45.96. 2,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,366,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $49.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.58 and a 200 day moving average of $43.60.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $1,414,682.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $27,678.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,013 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

