Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.6% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 151,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after purchasing an additional 77,757 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.8% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,625,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,397,000 after buying an additional 123,487 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 25.5% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 12,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.24. 176,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,828,939. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

