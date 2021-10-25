Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Evan Sharp Sells 62,428 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Evan Sharp sold 62,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $3,850,559.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Evan Sharp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $5,360,420.37.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $5,570,531.46.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Evan Sharp sold 103,501 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $5,888,171.89.

NYSE:PINS traded down $6.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.14. 1,796,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,054,326. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.71 and a beta of 1.22. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.11 and a 200 day moving average of $64.26.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $613.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 121.4% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $14,375,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 19,375 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,642,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $5,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pinterest in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

