Pinz Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 9,000 Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth about $269,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth about $4,648,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth about $1,828,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth about $1,392,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth about $2,870,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTA stock opened at $26.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.83. Intapp, Inc. has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $40.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a PE ratio of -21.66.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.29. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intapp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Intapp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Intapp from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intapp from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

