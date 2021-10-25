Pinz Capital Management LP Invests $123,000 in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Phreesia by 44.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phreesia by 20.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Phreesia by 25.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Phreesia by 7.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $66.09 on Monday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.93 and a 1-year high of $81.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.67 and a 200-day moving average of $59.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.77 and a beta of 1.21.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $51.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.22 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 27.94%. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Phreesia from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities began coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Phreesia from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.10.

In other Phreesia news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 57,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $4,160,723.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Weintraub sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $122,815.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,320 shares of company stock valued at $11,722,327 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.