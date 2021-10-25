Pinz Capital Management LP Invests $126,000 in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $494,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,332,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,462,000 after buying an additional 20,063 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,443,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,427,000 after buying an additional 19,035 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,017,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,856,000 after buying an additional 131,731 shares during the period. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRQR opened at $7.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a current ratio of 11.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.61. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $9.46.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. Research analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on PRQR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.31.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

