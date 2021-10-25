Pinz Capital Management LP Invests $541,000 in Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY)

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter worth about $2,845,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter worth about $57,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter worth about $1,992,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter worth about $4,268,000. 92.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNVY stock opened at $7.62 on Monday. Convey Holding Parent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $14.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.60.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.45 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Convey Holding Parent, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.88 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Convey Holding Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.24.

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

