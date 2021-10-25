Pinz Capital Management LP Makes New $136,000 Investment in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc purchased 224,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $3,697,552.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 830,138 shares of company stock valued at $13,654,290 over the last three months. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DBRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut DigitalBridge Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James upgraded DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

NYSE DBRG opened at $6.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.62. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.