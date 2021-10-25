Pinz Capital Management LP Makes New $143,000 Investment in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 224.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. 76.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprout Social stock opened at $122.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.95 and a 200-day moving average of $92.06. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.23 and a 1 year high of $145.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $44.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $519,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $3,317,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,645 shares of company stock worth $21,622,591 over the last quarter. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

