Pinz Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLYW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Flywire in the second quarter worth approximately $394,163,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth $320,773,000. Advent International Corp MA bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth $48,229,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth $25,074,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth $19,848,000. 62.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FLYW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Flywire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $47.88 on Monday. Flywire Co. has a one year low of $27.63 and a one year high of $57.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.46 million. The firm’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

