Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Bank of America in a report released on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of America’s FY2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.24.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $47.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $400.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $47.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.92%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,559,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,547,000 after acquiring an additional 939,511 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 93,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,343 shares in the last quarter. Mark Stevens boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 168,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

