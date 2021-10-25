Piper Sandler Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report released on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the bank will earn $4.50 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.00. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Texas Capital Bancshares’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Hovde Group cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.30.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $60.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.85. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $40.69 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 34.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, CEO Rob C. Holmes purchased 8,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.29 per share, for a total transaction of $500,889.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 265,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,978,598.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy J. Storms purchased 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.83 per share, for a total transaction of $249,670.59. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,708.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

