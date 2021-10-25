Piper Sandler Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report issued on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $2.57 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.85. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.03 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $82.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.01. NextEra Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $60.80 and a fifty-two week high of $88.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -327.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 590 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

