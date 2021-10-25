Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for BankUnited in a research note issued on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $4.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.95. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. BankUnited had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BKU. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.09.

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $41.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.44. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in BankUnited by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in BankUnited by 1,216.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.66%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

