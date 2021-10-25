Piper Sandler Weighs in on Chevron Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chevron in a research note issued on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $2.24 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.37. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chevron’s FY2021 earnings at $7.63 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CVX. HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.80.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $112.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $218.15 billion, a PE ratio of 60.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 196.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

