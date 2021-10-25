Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pliant Therapeutics were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 86.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 81,497 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 534.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 25,014 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $4,275,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $4,410,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 4.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLRX stock opened at $17.18 on Monday. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.08 and a 1-year high of $43.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.34. The firm has a market cap of $617.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.26.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.03. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 613.56% and a negative return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLRX shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pliant Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

