POA Trading 1.1% Lower This Week (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 25th. In the last seven days, POA has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One POA coin can currently be bought for $0.0393 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. POA has a total market capitalization of $11.50 million and approximately $272,693.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About POA
POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 292,886,200 coins. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official website is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
