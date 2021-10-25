PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,017 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 199.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

NYSE PPG opened at $161.72 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.52 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.84. The firm has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.33.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.