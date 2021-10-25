PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Receives $35.58 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.58.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PPL to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th.

PPL stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.00. 2,606,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,775,169. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PPL has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $30.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its stake in PPL by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 11,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its holdings in PPL by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 63,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in PPL by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,465,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,728,000 after buying an additional 86,868 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

