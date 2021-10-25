Premier Asset Management LLC Acquires 630 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Premier Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 27.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 9,763.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 12,107 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 238.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

In other EnerSys news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total transaction of $379,668.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,981.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $603,642.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,015,148.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ENS opened at $76.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $68.41 and a 1 year high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $814.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.10 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.59%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

