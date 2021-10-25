Premier Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,708 Shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Asure Software worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 42.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 7.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 20.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 56.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software stock opened at $9.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.55. Asure Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $176.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.16.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $17.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Asure Software, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

