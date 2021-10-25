Project Pai Price Down 19.7% Over Last Week (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0134 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Project Pai has a total market cap of $21.18 million and $298,798.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Project Pai has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.56 or 0.00085393 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00021039 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000041 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,782,665,480 coins and its circulating supply is 1,579,574,679 coins. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

