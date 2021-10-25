ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 6,587 Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mersana Therapeutics were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 18.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 12,462 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1,270.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 80,726 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1,641.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 230,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 216,886 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 34.5% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,775,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,902,000 after buying an additional 711,460 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $516,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Shares of NASDAQ MRSN opened at $8.45 on Monday. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $29.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.77.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 295,206.97% and a negative return on equity of 58.04%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Mersana Therapeutics Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

