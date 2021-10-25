ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 26.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 2,433.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 56.5% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 13.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 6.1% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NewMarket alerts:

In other NewMarket news, Director James E. Rogers sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total value of $201,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NEU opened at $374.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.35. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $297.29 and a 52-week high of $432.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $343.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.82.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $590.72 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 36.19%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.