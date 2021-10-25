ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 90,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,243,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $69.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.66. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.63 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.22. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 37.68%. The firm had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MBUU. Raymond James cut their price target on Malibu Boats from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist cut their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU).

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.